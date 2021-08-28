Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Expands By 100.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81.
About AKITA Drilling
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.