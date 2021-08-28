Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Expands By 100.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

