Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 50.4%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,606,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the July 29th total of 5,259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Alsea stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. Alsea has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

