Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 50.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 8,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

