Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Expands By 114.7%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the July 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMYZF opened at 1.11 on Friday. American Manganese has a twelve month low of 0.13 and a twelve month high of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.92.

Get American Manganese alerts:

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.