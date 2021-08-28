Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Grows By 114.3%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

