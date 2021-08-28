Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Grows By 80.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BKKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DBS Vickers upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

