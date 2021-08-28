Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Rises By 131.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the July 29th total of 1,156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

