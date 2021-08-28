Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Increases By 115.8%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,200 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the July 29th total of 1,092,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BXRBF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $6.86.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
