Short Interest in Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Rises By 100.0%

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEEN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. Better Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile

Better Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the provision of waste recycling and water treatment services. Its products include porous ceramics bio-reactors and biological aerated filters. Its activities also include reclaiming of precious and semi-precious metals, and selling related products and technologies.

