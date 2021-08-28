Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Decreases By 43.3%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the July 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.27. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

