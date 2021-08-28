Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Decreases By 50.9%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.21. 49,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,854. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 603,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

