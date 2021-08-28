Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Rises By 95.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BBSRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
