Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Rises By 95.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBSRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

