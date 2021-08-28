Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Decreases By 53.7%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $89,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.83 on Friday. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

