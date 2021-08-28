Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 114.5%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the July 29th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

