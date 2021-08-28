Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 85.7%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $62.72 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

