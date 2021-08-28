Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expands By 97.6%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

