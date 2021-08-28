Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Declines By 42.0%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

