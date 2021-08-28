Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 56.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,592 shares of company stock worth $356,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.04. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

