Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Increases By 100.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DVCR stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.