Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 56.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ELTK opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48. Eltek has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Get Eltek alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.