Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Decreases By 44.6%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Entia Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 46,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Entia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, formulation, production and marketing of functional ingredients that can be used in branded medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and other products. The firm markets nutraceutical products under the GROH and SANO brands direct to consumers online and through hair salons and other resellers in North America.

