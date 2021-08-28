Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Drops By 44.3%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 3,934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 582,234 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $358.75 million, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

