Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Drops By 57.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fiore Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 53,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,014. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

