Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.69.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

