Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declines By 57.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $74.72 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.