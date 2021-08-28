Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 46.2%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,277 shares of company stock valued at $131,377. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First United by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. First United has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

