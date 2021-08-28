Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 57.7%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.