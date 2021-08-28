Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declines By 43.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

