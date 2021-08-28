Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Declines By 50.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Shares of FELTY stock remained flat at $$10.91 during trading hours on Friday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

