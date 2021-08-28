Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Rises By 85.0%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 173,267,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,697,313. GenTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

