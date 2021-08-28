Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Decreases By 54.0%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

