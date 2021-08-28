Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Declines By 50.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Global Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

