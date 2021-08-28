Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Rises By 137.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the July 29th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

