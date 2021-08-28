Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 78.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,690.8 days.

Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 130,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,750. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

