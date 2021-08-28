Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 78.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,690.8 days.
Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 130,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,750. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.