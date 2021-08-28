Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Rises By 110.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BSMN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

