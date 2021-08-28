Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 114.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

