Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declines By 46.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the July 29th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80.

