Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Drops By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBTG stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

