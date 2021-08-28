Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Drops By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IBTG stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.
