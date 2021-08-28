Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Expands By 85.3%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RING opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.