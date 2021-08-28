Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 56.3%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MEEC remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 22,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

