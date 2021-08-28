Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 79.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the July 29th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 47,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

