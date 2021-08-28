Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Decreases By 47.7%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of USMJ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 25,263,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,246,375. North American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About North American Cannabis
