Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Decreases By 47.7%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMJ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 25,263,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,246,375. North American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

