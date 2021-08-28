Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 138.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NXC opened at $16.45 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
