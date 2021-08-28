Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 138.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NXC opened at $16.45 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.