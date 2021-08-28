Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Grows By 87.1%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE JDD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 55,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund
Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.
