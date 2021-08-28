Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Grows By 87.1%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE JDD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 55,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 44.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.