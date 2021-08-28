Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Expands By 119.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the July 29th total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OPGN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.57. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

