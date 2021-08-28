Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Expands By 105.9%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $16.32 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

