Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Decreases By 43.9%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 114,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,164. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

