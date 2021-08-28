Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Decreases By 50.0%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $53.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

