Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Grows By 80.0%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

