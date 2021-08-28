Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Decreases By 46.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POAHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 461,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Porsche Automobil’s payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.